Commanders-Eagles Monday Night Football: Can Washington steal a win in Philly?

The Washington Commanders head to Lincoln Financial Field to face the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football on ESPN, wrapping up another exciting week in the NFL. Make sure to visit Tallysight for all of your sports betting needs, including college football, the NBA, and of course the NFL.

The Eagles dominated the Commanders in their Week 3 meeting, by a final score of 24-8. But that was a Commanders team led by Carson Wentz. Washington has been a different team under Taylor Heinicke, winning two of their last three games with the former Old Dominion Monarch under center. He’s also had a noticeable impact against the spread, going 8-2-1 ATS in his past 11 starts.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Eagles continuing the recent trend of being heavily favored, stamping the Eagles with an 11-point spread. The Eagles have covered the spread in five out of eight games this season, but this matchup may be a difficult one to continue that success; each of the Commanders last five games have been decided by five points or fewer.

The 43.5-point over/under is an attainable number in this division matchup. I’d expect the Eagles to score enough to hit on the over, with Washington actually keeping it semi-interesting.

Final Score: Eagles 28-20