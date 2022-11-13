Week 10 hurt the Los Angeles Rams in more ways than one. Not only did the 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals feature Los Angeles falling to fourth place in the division, but Cooper also Kupp was injured. John Wolford threw high and out of reach of Cooper Kupp on the Rams sideline. Arizona safety Marco Wilson went low and slightly behind Kupp, resulting in a scary collision.

About two hours after the game, reports have indicated that Cooper Kupp has avoided a worst-case scenario for his lower leg/ankle. However, Sean McVay stressed that the injury in real time did not look and sound good.

Multiple sources said that after initial testing on Cooper Kupp's ankle, he appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario with the injury. Important to remember, though, that he'll go through more testing in the coming days for a clearer picture of the situation. @TheAthletic — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 14, 2022

Even though initial testing indicates that Kupp avoided a major injury, he is not out of the woods just yet. Further scans will be done on Monday and Tuesday to confirm the extent of the injury. It appears that the two likeliest options are either a significant high ankle sprain or a hairline fracture to the fibula. A few doctors have weighed on social media hinting at the possibility.

Cooper Kupp may be trending in the right direction, but he is not out of the woods just yet...