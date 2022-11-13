The L.A. Rams can’t afford to lose anybody at this point, but they especially can’t afford to lose their best player. Rams receiver Cooper Kupp was injured early in the fourth quarter on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, spending several minutes on the ground being looked at by trainers. He was unable to put any weight on his right leg after being helped to L.A.’s bench.

Kupp is ruled doubtful to return with an ankle injury.

Cooper Kupp immediately grabs right ankle/shin. Couldn't put any weight on leg until ~5 minutes after, walking gingerly on sidelinepic.twitter.com/gic6LALscf — TurfShowTimes (@TurfShowTimes) November 13, 2022

Kupp had three catches for -1 yard on five targets as the L.A. Rams are in dire straights without Matthew Stafford at quarterback in Week 10. But the problems run deeper than that, as the Rams are also on their third-string left tackle, a number of other reserves on the offensive line, and Sean McVay has been shuffling through different options at running back.

The only consistent presence on offense this season has been Kupp. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year came into Week 10 with 72 catches for 813 yards and six touchdowns. Kupp led the NFL in catches, yards, and touchdowns in 2021.