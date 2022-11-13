Rams vs Cardinals: 4th quarter game thread

The Los Angeles Rams trail the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 17-10 at the end of the third quarter.

The Cardinals began the third quarter on offense. The Rams defense would force Arizona to punt, giving John Wolford a chance to respond.

Unfortunately, the Rams continued to look underwhelming with Wolford at the helm. They would again try a play with Bryce Perkins at QB, but regardless, the offense looked abysmal and the Cardinals would again have the ball after a Rams punt.

Circumstances changed for a moment at Arizona’s quarterback position, Colt McCoy seemed to get injured, with just under 9 minutes remaining in the quarter. Trace McSorley entered the game, and Arizona quickly found themselves punting it back to the Rams.

For the second time today, the Rams offense would put together a drive, and Wolford looked serviceable. He extended plays with his legs, and made some solid throws. Darrell Henderson would cap off the drive with a rushing score. The Rams still trailed but the score was 17-10.

The Cardinals were getting the ball back and McCoy reentered the game with a one score lead.

This could be an exiting fourth quarter!

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!