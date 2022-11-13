Rams-Saints opening odds: Los Angeles opens as one-point favorites

The Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints will take on each other next Sunday following half-hearted performances by both teams in Week 10. Sitting well below the .500 mark entering mid-season, the Saints and the Rams will likely be sitting at home when January football comes to town. It is the battle of the mediocre in Week 11 with the Rams opening up as (+1) favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, let’s break it down.

Andy Dalton has been a mix bag since taking over at the quarterback position after Jameis Winston went down with a season-ending injury in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers. He has 11 touchdowns on the season with seven interceptions and an overall QB rating of 89.6. In his most recent matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers he had his lowest completion rate of the year at 63% and turned over the ball twice. The team’s most lethal weapon, Alvin Kamara, was not used much in the loss and finished with just eight attempts for 26 yards and three receptions for 19 yards.

The defense, on the other hand, kept the Saints within reach until a early fourth quarter touchdown by Kenny Picket put the Steelers up by two possession. Two turnovers and a failed fourth-down sealed the loss for the Saints, their seventh on the season.

The defending Super Bowl champions are on pace to have one of the worst hangovers in NFL history after looking lost against the Arizona Cardinals. While Matthew Stafford took precaution on the sidelines after sustaining a concussion the week prior, John Wolford got the start and led an offense that continued to be uninspiring. By the third quarter Cooper Kupp had three receptions for negative yardage and despite starting a backup quarterback Sean McVay continued to stray away from the run game. Wolford continuously put his receivers in bad positions with high passes with the worst of his floaters ending in a Kupp injury on the sideline.

Cooper Kupp immediately grabs right ankle/shin. Couldn't put any weight on leg until ~5 minutes after, walking gingerly on sidelinepic.twitter.com/gic6LALscf — TurfShowTimes (@TurfShowTimes) November 13, 2022

The defense was not much better and made Colt McCoy look like he should take the starting job away from Kyler Murray. Other than few good pass rushes, the Cardinals were able to simply dink-and-dunk their way up and down the football field without much resistance from LA’s once prolific defense.

Against the Saints, Stafford will likely be back under center but could be without Kupp depending on the significance of his injury. Even with Stafford coming back from injury it has not made much of a difference this season. Take the safe bet and ride with the New Orleans Saints to cover the spread this coming weekend; while both teams are on a sinking ship, LA’s appears to be sinking the fastest.