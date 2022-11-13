Rams vs Cardinals: 3rd quarter game thread

The Los Angeles Rams are trailing the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 17-3.

The second quarter began with LA’s offense possessing the ball. As expected by many, both teams looked like they were missing their starting quarterbacks and by the 10 minute mark, neither team was sustaining drives and both teams were going three and out. After recording their third straight three and out, the Rams would punt it back to Arizona with over 8 minutes remaining in the quarter.

The Cardinals offense, led by Colt McCoy, would start to show some life. DeAndre Hopkins converted a few first downs and James Conner took a few carries to help put them into the red zone. Conner would cap off the drive with a rushing score, and the Rams were now trailing 10-3, with just under two minutes to go in the half.

Things went from bad to worse when John Wolford was sacked and fumbled to give Arizona an instant scoring opportunity before halftime. Arizona would capitalize on the mistake by scoring another touchdown, and they now led 17-3.

The Rams will look for answers when the third quarter begins. Can they find a way to get their season back on track?

