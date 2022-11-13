Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals: 2nd quarter game thread

The Los Angeles Rams are tied with the Arizona Cardinals by a score of 3-3 at the end of the first quarter.

John Wolford and the Rams offense received the opening kickoff, and after a touchback, started with the ball at their own 25 yard line. Bryce Perkins would also come in for a play during their first offensive series, but the Rams seemed to lean more on Wolford at QB during their first drive, while also trying to establish the run with Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers.

The Rams opening drive would be lengthy, taking up about nine minutes of the quarter, but it would eventually stall out, forcing the Rams to settle for a field goal.

Colt McCoy and the Cardinals offense took the field their first time with about 6 minutes to go in the quarter and started at their own 25 yard line. The Cardinals drove into Rams territory and passed early and often. The quarter would slow down when Zach Ertz seemed to get injured after catching a pass. The Cardinals would cap off the drive with a field goal to tie the game.

The second quarter will start and the Rams will look to try and take a lead.

