Matthew Stafford to miss first game since joining Rams

The Los Angeles Rams will not have quarterback Matthew Stafford on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, as he has been ruled inactive while still in concussion protocol. This will be the first time that Stafford has missed a game as a member of the Rams and only the ninth game that the veteran quarterback has missed since 2011. John Wolford will make his first start since the 2020 wild card round, with Bryce Perkins now serving as the backup.

Stafford played in 21 total games in 2021 and had started the first eight games of L.A.’s season.

#Rams’ inactives vs. #Cardinals

QB Matthew Stafford

WR Tutu Atwell

LB Travin Howard

CB Shaun Jolly

LT Alaric Jackson

DT Greg Gaines — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) November 13, 2022

The Rams also ruled out left tackle A.J. Jackson, signaling that Ty Nsekhe could make his first start for L.A.. Defensive tackle Greg Gaines, linebacker Travin Howard are also out with injuries, while Tutu Atwell and Shaun Jolly are healthy scratches.

The Cardinals will also be without their starting quarterback, as Kyler Murray is inactive with a hamstring injury. Arizona is also without kicker Matt Prater, as well as left tackle D.J. Humphries and cornerback Byron Murphy as notable losses.