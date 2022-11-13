Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals, Week 10: Game thread for Rams fans

This week, the Los Angeles Rams (3-5) will host a divisional opponent in the Arizona Cardinals (3-6) at 1:25pm PT. DraftKings Sportsbook list the Rams at -1.5 points and the point total at 40.5. Here’s our how to watch guide!

Both teams may be without their starting quarterback for this one. A lot can change over the course of the season, but it really looks like both teams need to win this game to stay in the NFC playoff race. Neither team wants to deal with the questions they will be asked if they cannot come up with a win today. One of these teams, and their fan base, are going to go home very upset. There’s always must watch drama in the NFL and this week is no different!

Will the Rams continue their recent dominance of the Cardinals? Will Kliff Kingsburry and Co. change the narrative?

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!