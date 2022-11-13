Report: Stafford, Murray both “unlikely to play” in Week 10

Sunday’s battle between the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals is shaping up to be a clash between two backup quarterbacks - an interesting development with both teams’ season on the line in this game.

As mentioned on NFL Network’s NFL Total Access, LA’s John Wolford is expected to start in place of Matthew Stafford, who is recovering from a potential concussion and is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Kyler Murray is dealing with a hamstring injury, and the Cardinals are likely to turn to Colt McCoy. McCoy started three games filling in for Murray last season, leading Arizona to a 2-1 record over that stretch.

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: The #Bills expected to have QB Josh Allen (elbow) today; A battle of backup QBs for #Rams-#AZCardinals; #Colts owner Jim Irsay chose Jeff Saturday over objections; and #Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott (knee) may sit today. pic.twitter.com/CaYoUeIKpv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 13, 2022

Adam Schefter of ESPN also reported on Sunday morning that friends of McCoy had “called the Rams on Saturday night to purchase ‘a bunch of tickets’ to today’s game in Los Angeles”.

Friends of Colts McCoy’s called the Rams on Saturday night to purchase “a bunch of tickets” to today’s game in Los Angeles, per a source. They know what Arizona does: McCoy is likely to be the Cardinals’ starting QB today.https://t.co/L41wZzJuOK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2022

The loser of this game effectively falls out of contention for 2022 - the Rams would move to 3-6 and the Cardinals to 3-7. Both teams will rely on their backup quarterbacks to get the job done in Week 10 while the two veterans that get paid $40-$46M each annually are on the mend.

Despite how bad things have seemed at times for the Rams this season, a win against McCoy and the Cardinals would move the team to 4-5 with the 3-6 New Orleans Saints on deck. LA has an opportunity to beat two losing teams and move to .500 on the season, but they first need to get the job done on Sunday.

Can John Wolford lead the Rams to victory against the Cardinals?