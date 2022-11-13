Random Ramsdom: Who will the quarterbacks be in today’s divisional matchup?

Report: Rams’ Matthew Stafford Out Week 10 with Concussion Barring ‘Drastic Change’ (BleacherReport)

“Head coach Sean McVay told reporters he didn’t have an indication Stafford might have suffered a concussion during that game, but the medical staff spoke to the quarterback after the contest and “then what they ascertained as a result of those questions made them feel like, ‘Hey, the appropriate thing for the person and the player in this instance is to put him in the protocol.’”

Kyler Murray Unlikely to Play vs. Rams, per Report (SportsIllustrated)

“We don’t want him to feel any sort of pressure to not run or not play his game to an extent and so we’ll make sure that he feels fully comfortable if we’re going to put him out there on Sunday and we won’t know until we get out there and run him around game day,” said head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Friday.

Through nine games, Murray has thrown for 2,168 yards with 12 touchdowns to six interceptions. His current 6.0 yards per attempt is the lowest of his career, as the longest pass he’s completed thus far has been for 38 yards. He’s been sacked 17 times the last four weeks.”

Rams’ Kyren Williams activated off IR: Rookie RB set to provide boost to inept running game vs. Cardinals (CBSSports)

“A lack of depth at the skill positions has been one of the main reasons for the Rams’ inauspicious start to the 2022 season. The Rams will get some help on offense entering Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, however, after the team activated rookie running back Kyren Williams. In a corresponding move, the team waived fellow running back Malcolm Brown. A fifth-round pick in April’s draft, Williams has played just one snap this season, which occurred during the team’s season-opening loss to the Bills. He has been on injured reserve since sustaining an ankle injury early in the season.”

The Rams activated OL Coleman Shelton, RB Kyren Williams and S Quentin Lake out of IR designation.



The Rams waived RB Malcolm Brown, who was on the injury report earlier this week. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 12, 2022

Rams vs. Cardinals: Updated betting odds with both QBs questionable (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams opened the week as 3.5-point favorites over the Arizona Cardinals, which was somewhat surprising after seeing the way they played against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9. But the Cardinals are struggling even worse right now, and the Rams are at home.

Then big injury news hit. Kyler Murray popped up with a hamstring injury and Matthew Stafford was placed in the concussion protocol. That caused the spread to slip to Rams -1.5, shifting two points due to Stafford’s situation.”