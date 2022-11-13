Rams vs. Cardinals: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It could end up being a battle for the bottom between the 3-5 Los Angeles Rams and 3-6 Arizona Cardinals. Sunday’s Week 10 matchup will certainly be a battle of attrition as both teams will not only struggle to stay out of the NFC West cellar, but labor to field lineups that even remotely resemble those of Week 1.

The Rams are struggling offensively and playing pretty good defense, while the Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury is hearing the “fire the coach” drumbeat. One problem both teams share is injuries, particularly along the offensive line, with their respective depth charts being stretched to the limit.

For the Rams, running back Malcom Brown (hamstring) and linebacker Travin Howard (hip) have been ruled out. Defensive tackle Greg Gaines (elbow) and tackle Alaric Jackson (knee) are doubtful. Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) and cornerback Robert Rochell (illness) are questionable.

It’s just as bad for the Cards, offensive linemen Max Garcia and Rodney Hudson are out. Nine players have a questionable designation, starting quarterback Kyler Murray, safety Budda Baker, receiver/returner Greg Dortch, placekicker Matt Prater, linebacker Dennis Gardeck, offensive linemen D.J. Humphries and Cody Ford, and cornerbacks Byron Murphy and Christian Matthew.

Even though both teams have dropped two consecutive games, if the past is any indication, the Rams should have the upper hand. During the Sean McVay vs. Kliff Kingsbury era, L.A. holds a 7-1 winning advantage and over his six-year reign, McVay has a 11-1 record.

Who knows what to expect if the quarterback matchup ends up being John Wolford vs. Colt McCoy. Fans are painfully aware of the Rams offensive problems WITH their starting quarterback. John Wolford has had 24 mop up snaps in the past two seasons and two starts back in 2020. His first start was ironically against the Arizona Cardinals, a win. His second was a wild card playoff game that ended with neck injury on the Rams second drive of the game.

The Cardinals offense is averaging 22.5 points per game and 337.1 yards per game, but only a paltry 4.9 yards per play. Their defense is one of the worst in the NFL, giving up 26.8 points per game, 253.5 passing yards, and 115.4 on the ground. One thing to keep an eye on is the Arizona blitz rate, because the Redbirds are sending extra pass rushers at a 37% clip and the Rams are not only possibly playing their backup quarterback, but will almost certainly have their 10th different starting offensive line grouping (in 10 games).

How to follow the game

Date: Sunday, November 13

Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. PST

Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca.

Watch it live: Fox (regionally) and DirecTV Sunday Ticket

Live stream: Sling TV, L.A. Rams official app, NFL Plus, Hulu Live, fubo TV, DirecTV STREAM (formerly known as AT&T TV), and many others.

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM and affiliates, KLSD 1360 AM (San Diego), KKUU HD2 (Palm Springs), KTIE 590 AM (Riverside), KAVL 610 AM and 106.7 FM (Lancaster), KSMA 1240 AM and 99.5 FM (Santa Maria), and KMET 1490 AM (Banning), 93.1 Jack FM, and Tu Liga 1330 AM and affiliates, KTMZ 1220 AM (Pomona), KWAC 1490 AM (Bakersfield), KGST 1600 AM (Fresno), KCAL 1410 AM (Riverside), and KXLM 102.9 FM/KOXR 910 AM (both in Oxnard/Ventura).

Current betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Line: LA Rams -3 -110

Over/under total: 40 -110

Money line: LA Rams -150 / ARZ Cardinals +130