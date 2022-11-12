Which QB extension looks worse right now - Matthew Stafford’s or Kyler Murray’s?

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals will face off for the second time this season in Week 10.

Both teams have been disappointments overall, as they expected to be contenders amongst the NFC Conference but sit in the 3rd and 4th positions of the NFC West division currently. This game effectively ends the season of the loser and gives some hope to the team that comes out on top.

The stakes are high for this NFC West matchup, but both Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray are in danger of missing Sunday’s game. Stafford is in the NFL’s concussion protocol and would be replaced by some combination of John Wolford and Bryce Perkins. Murray is limited by a hamstring injury. His replacement is veteran Colt McCoy, but whoever plays will be behind an injury-riddled and short-handed offensive line.

Things were supposed to look much different for the Rams and Cardinals after they extended their quarterbacks this offseason.

Stafford’s extension with LA pays him an average of $40M a year and the earliest they could likely move on from him isn’t until after the 2025 season. Murray’s contract with Arizona pays him around $46M annually, though he hasn’t taken his team deep into the playoffs or helped lead them to a Super Bowl victory as Stafford has. However, the question with Stafford remains: Was he just along for the ride with a championship roster?

We’re back with Turf Show Times: The Podcast. Blaine Grisak & JB Scott give their Last Minute Thoughts ahead of this Week 10 divisional matchup:

Did Rams lose gave vs. Bucs, or was this just Tom Brady being the GOAT?

Last offensive sequence could haunt LA for rest of season, especially if they are game short of playoffs

Discussing Rams injury report, including potential absence of Matthew Stafford

Could mobility of John Wolford, Bryce Perkins give this offense a boost?

Blaine gives his thoughts on ability of rookie RB Kyren Williams

Even if Kyler Murray plays, he could be limited and playing behind short-handed OL

It’s time to get Tutu Atwell involved on offense

Which QB contract extension from this offseason was worse - Stafford’s or Murray’s?

Predictions and final thoughts

