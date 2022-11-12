Matthew Stafford is a game-time decision, McVay “can’t” say if QB has concussion

Does Matthew Stafford have a concussion? That is either just unknown to people outside of the L.A. Rams organization or it is unknown to Sean McVay and Stafford himself. In response to whether Stafford has a concussion, McVay replied on Friday:

“I can’t answer that.”

But the Rams could answer to say that Stafford is questionable to play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and that Stafford’s status may not be known until 90 minutes before game time.

Stafford’s head injury was not known to the public until Wednesday when McVay announced that he had been placed in concussion protocol a day earlier. And it was not known to the Rams that Stafford may have had an injury until Tuesday when he was placed in the protocol, two days after L.A.’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite not being put into the protocol until Tuesday, Stafford practiced on a limited basis on Friday and he could still be activated in time to play the Cardinals. Stafford is listed as questionable to play against Arizona.

RB Malcolm Brown and ILB Travin Howard were ruled out, while DT Greg Gaines and LT A.J. Jackson are doubtful. CB Robert Rochell is questionable.

Matthew Stafford remains in the concussion protocol. He could still receive clearance to return to play by Sunday. Coach Sean McVay, however, "can't say" whether Stafford definitely has a concussion. https://t.co/RmM42LFcnk — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 12, 2022

Stafford has only missed eight games since 2011, all of those contests coming in 2019 with a back injury. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) is also a game time decision.