Rams Fans React: Who do YOU want to start at QB if Matthew Stafford can’t play?

The Los Angeles Rams enter a must-win division game against the Arizona Cardinals with a question mark at the most important position in football. Earlier this week, Sean McVay confirmed that Matthew Stafford was in concussion protocol, placing his availability in doubt for Week 10.

Matthew Stafford would have to have a full football workload in order to be cleared out of the protocol for Sunday's game.

Rams typically have a walkthru Sat. and he'll be limited today.

Stafford was able to practice in a limited fashion on Friday, leaving a glimmer of hope that he’ll be able to play on Sunday. But, if he isn’t medically cleared in time to go to war against the Cards, who do YOU want to take his place at quarterback in the biggest game of the season thus far?

I think most of us know Sean McVay is going to roll with John Wolford to fill in if 9 can’t go, and it makes sense. Wolford has been in this position before, being thrust into the lineup against Arizona in a must win game. He did just enough, completing 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception.

The Rams ended up winning that game 18-7, punching their ticket to the playoffs and creating a quarterback controversy which led to Jared Goff being traded for Stafford in the subsequent off season. But Wolford isn’t the choice that Rams fans would make!

According to the most recent SB Nation Reacts polls, 70-percent of Rams fans want to see Bryce Perkins with the season on the line, even though the former Virginia Cavalier has yet to play in the regular season. Results on the Turf Show Times Twitter poll were similar, with 62 percent of fans preferring Perkins over the Wolf.

Perkins did get the majority of work in the preseason, making several splash plays along the way. In college, the dual threat quarterback accounted for 6,210 passing yards, 47 touchdowns through the air, and 21 interceptions. He also added 1,692 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns.

With L.A.’s shaky (no disrespect to the word shaky) offensive line, Perkins mobility and ability to extend plays may be needed for this version of the Rams, especially with Los Angeles’ inability to make plays this season.

Either way, it’s going to be an uphill battle this week if the Rams have to turn to a backup quarterback with playoff hopes hanging in the balance.

If the Rams lose to the Cardinals and drop to 3-6, a playoff birth becomes much more of a fantasy than a realistic scenario for L.A. In that case, might the thought process begin to shift in terms of sitting Stafford for the remainder of the season?

The majority of fans say no, with 63 percent wanting the Rams’ franchise quarterback to continue the fight with the rest of the team.

While there would be merits to sitting Stafford—allowing his throwing arm to rest and end the punishment he has taken thus far this season—it would create a slippery slope in terms of the rest of the Rams’ impact players.

Do you sit Aaron Donald in hopes of extending his career a bit longer? Does Jalen Ramsey need to be on the bench for the rest of 2022 with him approaching 30 years old? Should Cooper Kupp be out for the rest of the season or allow him to play a handful of games with a back up quarterback that may lead him into harms way with a few off-target passes if Stafford is pulled for the rest of the season?

I say no to all of the above. You let your guys do what they’re paid to do, and go play football.