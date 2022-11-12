Random Ramsdom: Raheem Morris says this is the most adversity Sean McVay has faced

Raheem Morris: Sean McVay facing great adversity and great opportunity (nbcsports)

“This season is the first time that the Rams have had a losing record since McVay was hired in 2017 and the team’s sustained struggles make it hard to see a quick fix to what’s been wrong with them so far this year. This week also finds quarterback Matthew Stafford in the concussion protocol, so it’s not hard to understand why McVay said this week that he’s facing the most adversity he’s faced since coming to Los Angeles.

On Thursday, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris was asked at a press conference if he agreed with McVay’s take. Morris joked that McVay’s been “extremely spoiled” before agreeing that “it certainly is” the highest level of adversity the coach has faced, but added that there’s an upside to the tough situation.”

Despite season of adversity, Sean McVay chooses ‘keep swinging’ mindset (espn)

“The Rams have dealt with so many injuries to their offensive line that they’ve played eight different line combinations in eight games. They were without running back Cam Akers — a 2020 second-round pick — for two games as the team tried to trade him. Los Angeles dealt with injuries in the secondary and was without wide receiver Van Jefferson for six weeks after he needed knee surgery during training camp.

And now, starting quarterback Matthew Stafford is in concussion protocol and could miss a crucial divisional game Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX) against the Arizona Cardinals (3-6) as the Rams try to recover from a 3-5 record midway through the season.

On the field — perhaps as a result of the injuries — the offense hasn’t performed. The 16.4 points per game the Rams are averaging this season is by far the worst under McVay and tied for the second-worst through eight games by a defending Super Bowl champion. The next-closest mark was more than a touchdown worse: 24.1 points per game during the 2020 season. The Rams’ 286 yards per game is also the lowest under McVay and 119.9 yards less per game than where L.A. was at this point a year ago, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.”

Former NFL WR Torry Holt: I don’t ‘see team making improvement’ when speaking on Rams (nfl.com)

Former NFL wide receiver Torry Holt joins “NFL NOW” and says he doesn’t see team making improvement when speaking on the Los Angeles Rams.

Kyren Williams and Cam Akers pic.twitter.com/lSkWXfsBUH — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) November 11, 2022

Rams QB Matthew Stafford (concussion) limited in return to practice, questionable to play vs. Cardinals (nfl.com)

“Stafford missed practice earlier this week after entering concussion protocol. The QB is expected to practice on a limited basis Friday, a sign he’s tracking in the right direction. However, given the constrained timeframe after the concussion wasn’t diagnosed until Tuesday, he could be sidelined.

“It could go all the way up until 90 minutes before kickoff,” coach Sean McVay said Friday of the decision on Stafford, “because when you’ve got a guy that’s a veteran player like him, you’re not gonna risk at all… We’re not gonna skip any steps, so I don’t want that to be misunderstood. But I think it would be silly of me to rule him out.”

MATTHEW STAFFORD’S WIFE WORRIED SICK ABOUT RAMS QUARTERBACK... ‘I’m Not OK’ Over Concussion Protocol News (tmz)

“McVay said the doctors thought it would be best to put the QB in the league’s protocol to ensure his safety ... though the coach added it wasn’t clear if Stafford officially suffered a concussion.

The 34-year-old will now have to pass a myriad of tests regardless in order to be cleared to play in this Sunday’s game against the Cardinals ... and Kelly said it all has her worried sick.

The mother of four wrote in a social media post Wednesday afternoon head injuries terrify her ... saying, “I have every emotion running through me. Concerned, angry, sad, tired... all of them.”

Kelly, who married Stafford in 2015, has been very vocal about her fears of the effects of football head injuries ... even breaking down in tears last month when talking about the Tua Tagovailoa situation.

“If you have listened to my podcast at all, you know how big a deal it is to me,” Kelly wrote Wednesday. “The head is not something to be messed with... and I hope as this sport develops, so does the concern for head health and the research around it.”

Coleman Shelton and Kyren Williams will both play Sunday. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 11, 2022

Rams vs. Cardinals Week 10: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report (ramsdigest/SI)

“The Arizona Cardinals travel west to SoFi Stadium to visit the slumping Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Both teams have suffered disappointing seasons with losing records. The Rams seem unlikely to defend their Super Bowl title from February, while the Cardinals have struggled all season long against both good and bad teams. The Rams are looking for a season sweep against their NFC West rival.

Last week the Cardinals lost their second game in a row with a 31-21 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Glendale in a game where Arizona blew a 14-10 third-quarter lead. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was sacked four times in the loss.”