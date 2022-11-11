Random Ramsdom: These matchups could decide the game this Sunday

4 key matchups to watch in Rams vs. Cardinals on Sunday (RamsWire)

“The Rams and Cardinals will meet for the second time this season when Los Angeles hosts its division rival on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. The Rams have owned the Cardinals over the last five-plus years, only losing once since 2017.

Both teams are beaten up and reeling after Week 9 losses, but there are still some key matchups to watch on the field this weekend. Here are the four biggest.”

Aaron Donald on letting teammates have their voices be heard, Rams’ urgency at this stage of season (TheRams.com)

“Rams DL Aaron Donald talks about the importance of players having the space to voice their frustrations in an open and honest way and the sense of urgency felt by the team at this stage of the season.”

LA Rams Transactions:

• Practice Squad Exception TE Kendall Blanton — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 10, 2022

Giants sign Terrell Burgess to practice squad following release from Rams (RamsWire)

The Rams selected Burgess in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Utah. When Los Angeles took Burgess in the draft, there were high hopes for him due to his ability to play safety and cornerback on the defensive side of the ball.

However, Burgess rarely saw the field in his two-and-a-half years with the Rams. The Utah product totaled 29 tackles and one pass breakup in 30 appearances (three starts) for the Rams.

LA Rams OL restores right, now how will team fix left? (RamblinFan)

“The challenge with the LA Rams offensive line began with the multitude of injuries. But even as players have fallen, the Rams’ front office has continued to sign talented veteran offensive linemen in Oday Aboushi, Matt Skura, and Ty Nsekhe. But the Rams coaching staff continued to opt for practice squad center Jeremiah Kolone, and offensive tackle Bobby Evans in an interior offensive lineman role despite the fact that the Rams roster was loaded with talented veterans.”

Rams/Cardinals Thursday injury report pic.twitter.com/JhCIY5i9OO — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 11, 2022

Liam Coen on getting Rams offense back on track, potential impact of Coleman Shelton and Kyren Williams (TheRams.com)

“Rams OC Liam Coen talks about what changes he thinks need to be made to have the offense performing at a high level again, and what G Coleman Shelton and RB Kyren Williams will bring to the unit should they be available for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.”