Matthew Stafford not at Thursday practice for Rams

L.A. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion) missed another day of practice on Thursday, his third day in the concussion protocol. If Stafford is unable to start in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday, then the Rams will start backup John Wolford, according to head coach Sean McVay.

No Matthew Stafford at practice for a second straight day. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 10, 2022

Wolford’s only career regular season start came against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17 of the 2020 season, a much-needed Rams win. The Rams once again desperately need a win against the Cardinals, as the loser of this game will be alone in last place in the NFC West and be just about out of miracles this season.

McVay would need to change the offense considerably for Wolford starting in place of Stafford, if that happens, but L.A.’s offense hasn’t been a well-oiled machine this year anyway. The important thing is protecting Stafford, even if that means sitting him out in a must-win game, and wife Kelly Stafford expressed how important it is to her that her husband play this situation as safe as possible. If Wolford start on Sunday, then Bryce Perkins would be the backup.

On the other side, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) did return to practice on Thursday.