Rams Rooting Guide: How every Week 10 game impacts the L.A. Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are in hot water in the NFC heading into Week 10 and November has already arrived. It is still early and there is time to right the ship but the distance grows larger as NFC opponents gear up for playoff runs by stacking up wins. Here’s how this week is looking for the Rams.

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers (TNF)

The Falcons travel to Carolina to face a reeling Panthers team that is prone to blowouts. The Falcons are a conference opponent for the Rams and are right in the middle of the playoff picture despite low output from their passing attack and Marcus Mariota. Former Rams to watch: WR KhaDarel Hodge of the Falcons and G Austin Corbett of the Panthers.

Seattle Seahawks @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6:30 PST)

This is the game to watch for Rams fans as the divisional leader Seahawks lock horns with the NFC contender Buccaneers in Germany. This could be a weird game as overseas games often are and it will have large repercussions for the playoff picture in the NFC. Geno Smith has been one of the surprises of the season so far and has played like the best QB in the NFC West. Former Rams to watch: C Austin Blythe of the Seahawks.

Minnesota Vikings @ Buffalo Bills (10:00 PST)

The NFC leader Vikings face their toughest test of the season against a Bills team with renewed fire after a disappointing loss to the New York Jets a week ago. This is a game to keep an eye on with two teams that are essentially a lock to be playing come playoff time. Former Rams to watch: G Rodger Saffold and EDGE Von Miller (still miss you bro) of the Bills and TE Johnny Mundt of the Vikings.

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears (10:00 PST)

The Chicago Bears have developed into one of my favorite teams to watch on Sundays which is something I haven’t typed in all my years as an avid football fan. Justin Fields has set the league on fire in recent weeks and will look to carry momentum against one of the leagues worst defenses. I’m not a fantasy writer but go ahead and fire up Fields in your lineups this week. Former Rams to watch: QB Jared Goff, WR Josh Reynolds, and DT Michael Brockers of the Lions.

Denver Broncos @ Tennessee Titans (10:00 PST)

Russell Wilson as a Bronco hasn’t gone as planned with a team that has spent too many games on primetime with an offense wading through quicksand. Fortunately for NFL fans, this game is buried in the early slate. Not much to see here for Rams fans as two AFC opponents do battle. Look for the Titans to rebound here after a tight loss to the Chiefs last week. Former Rams to watch: WR Robert Woods of the Titans.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs (10:00 PST)

Will Trevor Lawrence develop into a good QB in this league? So far he hasn’t shown the dominance he did at Clemson on a consistent basis. He has a shot to take a big step against an AFC superpower in the Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes playing MVP ball each week. Former Rams to watch: CB Darious Williams of the Jaguars.

Cleveland Browns @ Miami Dolphins (10:00 PST)

The Browns are coming off their most impressive win of the season after steamrolling the rival Bengals in week 8. Will they carry that momentum into another win against the hot Dolphins? It’s an AFC matchup against two teams the Rams will only potentially see in the Super Bowl but it should be a great game to watch for NFL fans.

Houston Texans @ New York Giants (10:00 PST)

The Texans have shown minimal resistance for their opponents this season and will likely be at the top of the draft come summer. On the other side, the Giants have been a surprisingly spicy team riding a 6-2 record with coach Brian Daboll. The Giants are a potential playoff contender in the NFC and a team the Rams should be watching loosely. Former Rams to watch: WR Brandin Cooks of the Texans.

New Orleans Saints @ Pittsburgh Steelers (10:00 PST)

The Saints and Steelers are two teams lost in the shuffle in their respective divisions. The Saints have received poor QB play from the combo of Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston. The Steelers are rolling with rookie Kenny Pickett as he goes through the growing pains of adjusting to the NFL game. RB Najee Harris has been a massive letdown for Steelers fans and is likely to lose playing time to his backup Jaylen Warren this week.

Indianapolis Colts @ Las Vegas Raiders (1:05 PST)

Not much for Rams fans to watch here as two bottom tier AFC teams go head to head in a likely toothless affair. The Colts made the wild decision to promote former player Jeff Saturday to coach and that’s probably the most intriguing story line of this game. Former Rams to watch: S Rodney McLeod of the Colts.

Dallas Cowboys @ Green Bay Packers (1:25 PST)

The white hot Cowboys face off in Green Bay against the struggling Packers offense in a very similar position as the Rams. It’s a game to keep an eye on for Rams fans as the NFC Cowboys look to keep pulling away in the conference and the Packers have a date with the Rams in week 15 in a game that could end up being a must win for both teams. Former Rams to watch: EDGE Dante Fowler Jr of the Cowboys.

Los Angeles Chargers @ San Francisco 49ers (SNF)

It’s a great matchup on Sunday Night Football with two teams the Rams are very familiar with. The Chargers take a 5-3 record into the bay area in a game Rams fans will hope they win to prevent the 49ers from taking another step ahead of the Rams in the NFC West standings. Former Rams to watch: EDGE Samson Ebukam of the 49ers and TE Gerald Everett, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, and RB Sony Michel of the Chargers.

Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles (MNF)

Can the Eagles remain undefeated on Monday night? Seems likely as they face the Commanders with seemingly another week of QB Taylor Heinicke. Are the Eagles the best team in the AFC? Is Heinicke the better option rather than Carson Wentz? The Commanders would have a very difficult time benching Heinicke if they hand the Eagles their first loss of the season. Former Rams to watch: EDGE Robert Quinn of the Eagles.