NFL Week 10 Picks and Predictions: Rams-Cardinals fight to keep playoff hopes alive

The Los Angeles Rams return to SoFi Stadium with the hopes of keeping their microscopic playoff chances alive against another desperate team in the Arizona Cardinals. For one of these two teams, this is the closest thing to a playoff game they’ll experience for the 2022 season. Both teams have three wins on the year, trailing the 6-3 Seattle Seahawks and 4-4 San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West.

Rams fans received some surprising news yesterday when it was made public that Matthew Stafford entered the concussion protocol Tuesday. He hasn’t been ruled out yet, but he certainly faces an uphill battle to play on Sunday.

L.A. is currently favored by 1.5 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook, but the line will certainly be impacted by Stafford’s status as the game gets closer. Kyler Murray’s availability is also in question due to the quarterback nursing a hamstring injury.

The proverbial game of the week has the 3.5-point home favorite Buffalo Bills hosting the Minnesota Vikings. Keeping the theme of this article, quarterback Josh Allen is considered day-to-day with a right elbow injury. His status for the game is up in the air at the moment.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the over/under for this potential Super Bowl preview sits at 43.5-points. If your placing bets on this game (make sure you do it on Tallysight), you may want to keep an eye on the injury reports moving forward to get the most updated information on Allen’s availability as the game approaches.

For what it’s worth, Kirk Cousins neck is perfectly fine, even after donning what appeared to be most of his teammate’s jewelry after a Week 9 victory over the Washington Commanders.