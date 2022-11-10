Panthers-Falcons TNF: Atlanta looks to regain lead in NFC South

Thursday Night Football on Prime Video features the NFC South, as the Atlanta Falcons make the short trip north to face the Carolina Panthers. Atlanta enters this matchup as a 2.5-point road favorite. Make sure to place all of your sports bets on Tallysight, where you can also test your luck with over 330 prop bets on this game alone.

The Panthers we’re just brutalized in Week 9 by the Cincinnati Bengals by a final score of 42-21, behind a career day by Joe Mixon. It honestly wasn’t even that close, as the Panthers scored 14 points deep into garbage time.

Carolina gave up 241 yards on the ground and was dominated in time of possession, with the defense on the field for nearly 40 minutes.

That plays right into the Falcons’ hands. Atlanta will look to pound the ball right down the Panthers throat and they’ll likely find success; they were able to rack up 167 rushing yard against Carolina without Cordarrelle Patterson just two weeks ago.

DraftKings Sportsbooks has a 42-point over/under for this primetime showdown. I’d expect a low scoring game, with both teams attempting to keep the ball out of their respective quarterbacks’ hands, as Hurricane Nicole brings a strong chance of rain and potential winds reaching 25 mph.

Final Score: Falcons 20-17