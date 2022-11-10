Random Ramsdom: Key players for both Arizona and L.A. could miss Sunday’s game

Matthew Stafford in concussion protocol: Sean McVay says Rams will take it a ‘day at a time’ with QB (CBSSports)

“What ended up happening was (vice president of sports medicine and performance) Reggie (Scott) and his group doing their kind of clean-up after the game,” said McVay. “You ask the questions and you do the right follow-ups and determined that they felt like that was the best thing for (Stafford). That’s kind of where we’re at with it. It’s more importantly about the person, then the player, in these types of things as we know, and nobody is more of a competitor and wanting to be out there with his teammates than Matthew. He’s in the protocol, so we’ll take it a day at a time with him. That was what our medical experts determined just based on some of the things that they gathered was the smart and the right course of action.”

Kyler Murray has hamstring injury, is day-to-day ahead of Rams-Cardinals (RamsWire)

“It’s early in the week, so there is still time for Murray to return to practice and avoid an injury designation for Sunday’s game. We should get a better feel for what Murray’s status is going to be by Friday if he isn’t able to return to practice on Thursday.”

LA Rams Transactions:

• Designated for Return, Returned to Practice G Coleman Shelton — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 9, 2022

McVay: ‘Good chance’ Kyren Williams will play Sunday vs. Cardinals (RamsWire)

“Williams suffered an ankle injury on his only special teams snap of the game and never got a chance to play on offense. With the Rams’ backfield a jumbled mess right now, Williams figures to have a key role alongside Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr.

The Rams traded up to select Williams in the fifth round of the draft this year. He missed most of the summer with a broken foot before injuring his ankle in the season opener against the Bills.”

Darrell Henderson needs help to save LA Rams’ running game (RamblinFan)

“LA Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. can save his team’s ailing running game. The fourth-year pro did enough during Week 9’s 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to earn the lead-back role, but Henderson won’t fix the team’s biggest weakness by himself.

Henderson needs help from LA Rams head coach Sean McVay, via some subtle but significant tweaks to his familiar scheme. Being familiar with McVay’s offense means outside-stretch zone running. It’s where Henderson has excelled, but rinsing and repeating a staple play won’t boost the NFL’s next-to-last ranked rushing attack.”

First Look: Rams host Cardinals in Week 10 in lone home game in month of November (TheRams.com)

“The Rams (3-5) are back home in Week 10, and for the first and only time in the month of November, hosting the Cardinals (3-6) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff from Inglewood is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Cardinals:”