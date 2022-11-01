 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

John McVay, grandfather of Sean McVay, dies at 91

McVay helped the 49ers win five Super Bowls

By BlaineGrisak
Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

On Tuesday John McVay, grandfather of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, died at the age of 91. John McVay was the former general manager of the San Francisco 49ers and worked in the front office during their dominance in the 1980s and 90s.

In a statement, the 49ers wrote,

“This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community. John McVay was a driving force in constructing teams for our five Super Bowl titles. Most importantly, John was a Hall of Fame person who built genuine and sincere relationships with front office staff, coaches and players...Our thoughts and prayers are with the McVay family.”

The Rams added,

“The Rams and the NFL community are saddened by the news of John E. McVay’s passing and our thoughts are with Coach Sean McVay, the entire McVay family, and everyone that he impacted throughout his life. John was such an instrumental influence on Sean and his leadership qualities permeate our entire organization through the relationship he had with his grandson. John’s legacy will live on forever and he marks he left on his family, our league, and our game will never be forgotten.”

One of the coolest moments during media week prior to Super Bowl LVIII was hearing Sean McVay speak about his grandfather. The Rams head coach spoke very highly of John McVay and his legacy in the NFL and impact that he had in Sean’s career. McVay always spoke very highly of his grandfather and their positive relationship.

Our thoughts are with Sean McVay and the entire McVay family for their loss.

