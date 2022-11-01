NFL trade deadline tracker 2022: Will Rams make another huge midseason move

So far we’ve heard of the Los Angeles Rams wanting to make blockbuster trades for Christian McCaffrey and Brian Burns. Will Les Snead get his way and find an opportunity to trade more future Rams draft picks for immediate veteran help?

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 1 PM PT.

Whatever happens, we’ll keep track of it here. The deadline is usually quieter than fans want or expect, but there have already been a few big trades this year, including Robert Quinn going to the Philadelphia Eagles and Roquan Smith making his way to the Baltimore Ravens. The Rams definitely want to be involved and we also know that Cam Akers is probably headed somewhere else.

2022 NFL trade deadline tracker

49ers send RB Jeff Wilson to Dolphins

Trade: 49ers are trading RB Jeff Wilson to Miami, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

Dolphins acquire OLB Bradley Chubb from Broncos

Another big trade: Denver is dealing LB Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins for a package that includes the 2023 first-round pick that Miami acquired from San Francisco, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/lmkIzrQK5h — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

An edge rusher off the table.

Bears acquire WR Chase Claypool from Steelers

Comp update: Bears traded a second-round pick for WR Chase Claypool, per source. https://t.co/eH6UEidGh9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

Jaguars acquire WR Calvin Ridley

The #Jaguars are trading for #Falcons WR Calvin Ridley, per multiple sources.



Compensation still being finalized. Ridley is currently serving a suspension for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season. — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) November 1, 2022

Lions trade TE T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings

Kevin O’Connell gets a weapon for Kirk Cousins.

Broncos want two firsts for Bradley Chubb?

Would Rams want Nyheim Hines?

PFF reports that running back Nyheim Hines is available from the Colts and notes that the Rams are one team that is seeking running back help.