 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL trade deadline tracker 2022: Will Rams make another huge midseason move

We know that Cam Akers could be on the move today

By Kenneth Arthur Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New York Jets v Denver Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

So far we’ve heard of the Los Angeles Rams wanting to make blockbuster trades for Christian McCaffrey and Brian Burns. Will Les Snead get his way and find an opportunity to trade more future Rams draft picks for immediate veteran help?

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 1 PM PT.

Whatever happens, we’ll keep track of it here. The deadline is usually quieter than fans want or expect, but there have already been a few big trades this year, including Robert Quinn going to the Philadelphia Eagles and Roquan Smith making his way to the Baltimore Ravens. The Rams definitely want to be involved and we also know that Cam Akers is probably headed somewhere else.

2022 NFL trade deadline tracker

49ers send RB Jeff Wilson to Dolphins

Dolphins acquire OLB Bradley Chubb from Broncos

An edge rusher off the table.

Bears acquire WR Chase Claypool from Steelers

Jaguars acquire WR Calvin Ridley

Lions trade TE T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings

Kevin O’Connell gets a weapon for Kirk Cousins.

Broncos want two firsts for Bradley Chubb?

Would Rams want Nyheim Hines?

PFF reports that running back Nyheim Hines is available from the Colts and notes that the Rams are one team that is seeking running back help.

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...