NFL trade rumors: Rams offered 2 first round picks for Brian Burns

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly ready to make a blockbuster trade again, as SI’s Albert Breer reported on Tuesday that the team offered two first round picks to the Carolina Panthers for Brian Burns. The Panthers turned them down.

It’s pretty obvious to see why the Panthers might have turned down this trade offer: The Rams don’t have any first round picks next year. This would have had to include L.A.’s 2024 and 2025 first round picks and clearly Carolina would like to have any Burns compensation come by next year. Or the Panthers must feel that they can do better.

If that’s the case, then the Rams can’t do much of anything to acquire Burns since they already traded their 2023 first round pick for Matthew Stafford.

When Les Snead acquired Stafford, he didn’t have any upcoming first round picks then either. Snead had to borrow from the future, as is often the case. Now he doesn’t have any 2023 first round pick, but did reportedly also offer second and third round picks in 2023 to Carolina for Christian McCaffrey, as well as fourth and fifth round picks and Cam Akers.

It seems Snead was willing to trade the farm to have two pieces on the Carolina Panthers.

Burns is 24 and he has five sacks in eight games this year. The former first round pick has had nine sacks in each of the last two seasons and he will be on the fifth-year option in 2023. Any team that trades two first round picks for him would definitely do so knowing that a long-term contract is on the way.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 1 PM PT.