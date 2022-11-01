Random Ramsdom: Will L.A. make a move by today’s deadline?

Sean McVay talks injury update on Cooper Kupp heading into Week 9 vs. Bucs and Rams’ approach to trade deadline (TheRams.com)

“Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the latest on WR Cooper Kupp’s ankle injury heading into Week 9 against the Buccaneers, and how the team is approaching the upcoming Nov. 1 trade deadline.”

Sean McVay explains why Ronnie Rivers started over Darrell Henderson Jr. vs. 49ers (RamsWire)

“Henderson entered Sunday’s game with an illness that caused him to miss practice on Wednesday and log a limited practice session on Thursday. So with the former third-round pick not at 100%, McVay elected to mix in Rivers to give Henderson a decreased workload.”

Rams coach Sean McVay expects Cooper Kupp (ankle) to play Sunday (ESPN)

“I think he’s going to be OK,” McVay said. “You guys all know how tough he is, and so, really just kind of managing that swelling. But fortunately, there wasn’t anything structurally wrong, and so that’s very positive news for us.”

Leonard Floyd had 5th-highest pass-rush win rate among edge rushers in Week 8 (RamsWire)

“It was a disappointing loss for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers, but Leonard Floyd easily had his best performance of the season. With the Monday night game still needing to be played, Floyd has the fifth-highest pass-rush win rate among edge defenders in Week 8, according to ESPN.”

Rams PFF grades: Best and worst performers vs. 49ers in Week 8 (RamsWire)

“Pro Football Focus graded every Rams player who took the field and we broke them down by the best and worst from each side of the ball. There were two real standouts, but the rest of the team was average or below.”