Rams-Cowboys Instant Reaction: Will L.A. finish above .500?

The L.A. Rams fell to 2-3 with a loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but more concerning than the loss itself is how the Rams have lost their three games this season. Each loss is by at least 12 points. In each loss, the offense looked to be among the worst in the NFL. And the schedule only seems to get harder from here on out.

L.A.’s best shot at repeating as Super Bowl winners was to earn the top seed and that is the least of Sean McVay’s concerns anymore. The Rams must not only figure out how to compete with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West, but if they have the firepower on offense and the elite playmakers on defense that will help them win seven of their remaining 12 games.

If they don’t do that, then the Rams won’t finish above .500. That’s just science.

The Rams, who were apparently more of the “away team” than the home team in front of the Cowboys faithful at SoFi Stadium, are 2-3 with remaining games:

vs 49ers, @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, @ New Orleans Saints, @ Kansas City Chiefs, @ Green Bay Packers, “@” LA Chargers

Those are just six of their remaining 12 games. If the Rams went 2-4 in those contests, they would need to go 5-1 or 6-0 in their other 12 games (vs Panthers, vs Cardinals, vs Seahawks, vs Raiders, vs Broncos, @ Seahawks) in order to be above .500.

With this team, against that schedule, can the Rams go 7-5 in their next 12 games? If they don’t, they won’t have a winning record.

To posit that question and react to the 22-10 loss to the Cowboys, Chris Daniel and I hopped on for another Instant Reaction podcast. There’s about :10 seconds of silence in the beginning of the episode, which was put there on purpose to have a moment of silence for the offense: