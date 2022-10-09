Los Angeles Rams vs Carolina Panthers opening odds: Can LA rebound after two-straight losses?

The Los Angeles Rams will lick their wounds and stay home to take on a similarly reeling team in the Carolina Panthers with the Rams opening as 9-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportbook. This is an ideal matchup LA needs to have right before their bye week.

The Rams were pitiful in a 22-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Matthew Stafford was sacked five more times to bring his league-high total to 21 on the season. LA also couldn’t run the ball either as they totaled 38 yards on the ground compared to the 163 given up by the defense.

Lost in the miserable loss was the fact that Cooper Kupp continues to dominate the NFL. The league’s reigning Offensive Player of the Year has contributed 49 receptions for 527 yards and four touchdown grabs, the longest of his career coming against fellow All-Pro Trevon Diggs of the Cowboys:

Cooper Kupp one-handed catch. 75 yards. Longest TD catch of his career



: NFLpic.twitter.com/w2EdZRHh26 — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 9, 2022

Kupp achieved quite an important milestone in his stellar career that deserves a celebration even if the game didn’t warrant one.

Cooper Kupp… 6k career rec yards pic.twitter.com/xA18iOhdoU — 732 Studios 38-27 (@732_studios) October 9, 2022

While the Rams have had a rough start to 2022, the Panthers have had it even worse in Carolina. For one, they might have an interim coach in place when they come to SoFi Stadium if Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule is fired during the week. Carolina has lost 11 of their last 12 games with Rhule at the helm and mediocrity is something that won’t be tolerated with the team even if they’ve been that way since the Riverboat Ron days.

Matt Rhule is 11-27 (28.9%) as Panthers coach.



Ron Rivera was fired with a record as 76-63-1 (54.2%). — Josh Klein (@joshkleinrules) October 9, 2022

Speaking of rough goings, quarterback Baker Mayfield has been proving the Browns were justified in seeking his replacement. Mayfield has the worst passer rating in the NFL at 71.9 with four touchdowns and four picks. His completion percentage of 54.9 is also a career-worst.

As great of a remedy he would be for the Rams defense next Sunday, his status will likely be questionable. Following the Panthers’ home loss to the 49ers, Baker was seen in a walking boot due to a left ankle injury. Still, how great would it be to see one of these plays going LA’s way should he be able to play?

The worst QB in the league, Baker Mayfield, throws a pick-6 to the #49ers pic.twitter.com/n6FiVUslQ8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 9, 2022

Who do you trust more this week? Will the Rams find a way to win after a couple brutal losses to NFC contenders? Can the Panthers will themselves to a win for their embattled coach and QB? No matter whether both will be available for Carolina next weekend, I see LA whooping the Panthers, heading into their bye week on a positive note.

My pick is for the Rams to go over the spread and blow out the Panthers in front of their home crowd. Who are you betting on in Week 6? Let’s discuss in the comments!