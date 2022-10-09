Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys: 4th quarter game thread

The Rams are losing to Dallas 19-10 with one quarter left in regulation.

The third quarter started with a Dallas offensive possession. Cooper Rush would lead the Cowboys into Rams territory after a beautiful completion to Michael Gallop over defensive back Derion Kendrick (who seemingly was in good coverage). Luckily for Rams nation, the defense would hold Dallas to another field goal, but Dallas would extend their lead 19-10.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams would look to turn this back into a one possession game on their next drive. Unfortunately the Rams would again be forced to punt, and would give the ball back to Dallas.

The Rams defense would continue to show great effort and forced Dallas to punt back to the Rams, and this gave the Rams great field position.

The Rams will go to the 4th quarter with the ball, looking for a way to win this game, and get to 3-2 on the season.

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!