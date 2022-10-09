Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys: 3rd quarter game thread

The Rams are still trailing the Cowboys, but now by a score of 16-10.

The second quarter started with the Rams trailing by six points and Dallas forcing the Rams to punt again.

On Dallas’s next drive, Michael Gallup would drop a sure first down pass, forcing them to punt back to the Rams with about 11 minutes to go in the second quarter. Dallas still led 9-3.

The Rams offense came out once again and Matthew Stafford would connect with Cooper Kupp for a 75 card touchdown! The Rams would lead for the first time today with a score of 10-9.

On the next drive, Tony Pollard and the Cowboys would answer the Rams with a 57 yard rushing touchdown to give Dallas a lead of 16-10.

On their next drive, the Rams would go three and out and be forced to punt. The Rams defense would force another Cowboys punt and the Rams would have another offensive possession with about three minutes to go in the second quarter.

On 4th and 5, the Rams would fake punt, and convert to keep their drive alive but once again the Rams would not be able to score and would punt it back to Dallas.

We go to the third quarter with the Rams trailing 16-10.

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!