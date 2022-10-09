Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys: 2nd quarter game thread

The Rams trail the Cowboys 9-3 after the first quarter.

The first quarter started with Dallas deferring and the Rams having the first offensive possession of the game. Matthew Stafford was sacked and fumbled on a 3rd and 1, and Dallas recovered the fumble, and scored a touchdown to take the lead. Dallas led 6-0 less than 2 minutes into the game but would not convert the extra point.

The second Rams offensive possession would go a bit better but would ultimately stall out. The Rams attempted a punt and the Cowboys special teams unit, coached by former Rams Special Teams coach John Fassel, blocked the punt. The Cowboys would immediately start their drive in Rams territory but had to settle for a field goal extending their lead 9-0.

On the next series, Tutu Atwell and Stafford would connect on a deep shot to set the Rams up at first and goal, but they would settle for a field goal. Dallas still led by a score of 9-3.

Dallas would punt the ball back to the Rams with about two minutes remaining in the first.

The second quarter will start with the Rams driving on offense.

