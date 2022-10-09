NFL Week 5 - Morning Games Thread

The Los Angeles Rams face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5’s afternoon slate. Until then, talk about everything else that’s happening around the league and read our TST Rams Rooting Guide to get caught up on how every game impacts the Rams.

Steelers-Bills (A team that the Rams lost to)

Chargers-Browns (A win Brandon Staley needs)

Bears-Vikings

Lions-Patriots (Jared Goff)

Seahawks-Saints (An NFC West foe)

Falcons-Bucs (A team that the Rams beat)

Titans-Commanders

Which games are you watching this morning?