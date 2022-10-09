 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 5 - Morning Games Thread

Talk about what happens before Rams-Cowboys in the afternoon

By Kenneth Arthur
New York Giants v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5’s afternoon slate. Until then, talk about everything else that’s happening around the league and read our TST Rams Rooting Guide to get caught up on how every game impacts the Rams.

Packers-Giants (London)

Steelers-Bills (A team that the Rams lost to)

Chargers-Browns (A win Brandon Staley needs)

Texans-Jaguars

Bears-Vikings

Lions-Patriots (Jared Goff)

Seahawks-Saints (An NFC West foe)

Dolphins-Jets

Falcons-Bucs (A team that the Rams beat)

Titans-Commanders

Which games are you watching this morning?

