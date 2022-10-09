Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys, Week 5: Game thread for Rams fans

The Los Angeles Rams (2-2) will take on the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) in what is billed as America’s game of the week at 1:25pm PT. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the the Rams at -5.5 points and the point total at 43. Here’s our How to Watch guide!

The Rams are coming off a deflating loss to the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas seems to be headed the other way riding a 3 game win streak thanks to a strong defense and equally strong play by backup (for now) quarterback Cooper Rush. Rush is filling in for the injured Dak Prescot and is looking to go 5 and 0, for his career, as their starter.

Can the Rams offense, zero passing touchdowns and 7 sacks allowed last week, get on track against the Micah Parsons and Treyvon Diggs led Dallas defensive unit? This will be one story line among many in what should be an exciting game on Sunday!

Talk about the game with other Rams fans right here at Turf Show Times and please go ahead and rec your favorite game thread comments so we can identify the top comments after the game! Go Rams!