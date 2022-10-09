Random Ramsdom: Jalen Ramsey has words of encouragement for rookie Derion Kendrick

Jalen Ramsey wants Derion Kendrick to remain aggressive for Rams (RamsWire)

“He’s just got to keep taking them chances. You don’t grow unless you fail sometimes, right? If he was out there playing scared that isn’t going to do him no good. He’s never going to have the confidence to make them plays. You learn from mistakes like that. I don’t even call it a mistake, he just shot his shot, but it didn’t work out, right? It happens, it’s football,” Ramsey said. “It was a good player that made the play and you chalk it up, really. But we don’t trip about it. You can’t be scared of failure or you just won’t ever do anything. You won’t ever accomplish anything in life, in the sport, whatever it may be. We are good with how he’s playing, how fearless he’s playing.”

Rams Injury Moves: Starters Jordan Fuller, Coleman Shelton to IR Ahead of Cowboys Game (SportsIllustrated)

“Shelton sustained a high ankle sprain against San Francisco, playing center in place of the injured Brian Allen. He tried to return to the game but was taken out shortly thereafter. Rams coach Sean McVay believes Shelton will be out for four to six weeks, meaning he might not be ready to return when he’s initially eligible.”

Rams activate Jacob Harris, Matt Skura from practice squad ahead of Week 5 matchup vs. Cowboys (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams have made a couple of roster moves ahead of their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, including promoting two players from their practice squad. Just one day before the Rams host the Cowboys, they’ve activated Jacob Harris and Matt Skura from their practice squad.”

Cowboys vs. Rams odds, line, bets: 2022 NFL picks, Week 5 predictions from proven computer model (CBSSports)

“The Los Angeles Rams will try to bounce back from a poor showing against San Francsico when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles had its two-game winning streak snapped in the 24-9 loss to the 49ers earlier this week. The Cowboys are trending in the opposite direction, entering this matchup on a three-game winning streak following a 25-10 win over Washington last Sunday.”

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Cowboys (TheRams.com)

“The Rams return to SoFi Stadium on Sunday for the first of back-to-back home games, taking on the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

Ahead of the game, theRams.com examines 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams”