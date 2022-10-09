Rams vs. Cowboys: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Two injury riddled teams, the 2-2 Los Angeles Rams and 3-1 Dallas Cowboys meet Sunday at 1:25 PST in L.A.’s SoFi Stadium. In Week 3, both teams faced off with long-time divisional rivals, L.A. lost to the San Francisco 49ers 24-9, while the Cowboys knocked off the Washington Commanders 25-10.

The Cowboys have been, at times, without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver Michael Gallup, offensive linemen Tyron Smith and Conner McGovern, tight end Dalton Schultz, and safety Jayron Kearse. Starting wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and running back Tony Pollard are questionable for the Rams game.

For L.A., seven players are on the injured reserve list and two on the suspended. Starting wide receiver Van Jefferson, center Brian Allen, and secondary players David Long, Decobie Durant, and Justin Fuller have all missed play without an injury list designation.

After a tough loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week, things won’t get much easier for Matthew Stafford L.A.’s patchwork offensive line. Giving up a mere 15.5 points per game, the Cowboys are the third-best scoring defense in the NFL. The Rams have already played the top two, Buffalo Bills (#1) and San Francisco 49ers (#2) and lost to both.

What the ‘Boys do well on defense is rush the passer. According to Pro Football Reference, they are third in sacks (15), second in pressure percentage (32.7), third in quarterback knockdown percentage (15.5). and eighth in hurry percentage (10.7). They blitz on 26.8% of plays.

Where the Rams can find offensive success is running the football. The Cowboys are in the bottom-10 defending the run. They have allowed 550 rushing yards, 137.5 per game, at 5.0 yards a clip. Since Sean McVay came on board in 2017, L.A. has taken three of four games—their rushing totals in the wins: 153, 273, and 168.

But only 22 in the loss to the Cowboys.

Cooper Rush gets his fourth start at quarterback for Dallas and has led the team to three straight wins. He’s a prototypical NFL backup, been with the team four years, paying his dues mostly on the practice squad. Rush has good size, manages the the game well, and protects the ball. For the season thus far, he’s completed 62 of 102 for 1,161 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He is athletic enough to navigate in and around the pocket, but has not shown himself to be a threat to run with a mere seven yards on five carries.

Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard share the Cowboy backfield. Elliott has 227 yards on 59 carries and Pollard has added 162 on 36 carries. Each have one touchdown run. CeeDee Lamb leads the team receiver room with 23 receptions for 288 yards and Noah Brown has offered a deep threat with 274 yards on 18 grabs. No other Dallas receiver has caught in the double digits.

How to follow the game

Date: Sunday, October 9.2022

Kickoff: 1:25 p.m. PST

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Ca.

Watch it live: Fox (nationally) and DirecTV Sunday Ticket

Live stream: Sling TV, L.A. Rams official app, NFL Plus, Hulu Live, fubo TV, DirecTV STREAM (formerly known as AT&T TV), and many others.

Live stream: ESPN LA 710 AM, 93.1 Jack FM, Tu Liga 1330 AM, and ESPN affiliates including KLSD 1360 AM (San Diego), KKUU HD2 (Palm Springs), KTIE 590 AM (Riverside), KAVL 610 AM and 106.7 FM (Lancaster), KSMA 1240 AM and 99.5 FM (Santa Maria), and KMET 1490 AM (Banning).

Current betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Line: Rams -5.5 -110

Over/under total: over 43 -105 / under 43 -115

Money line: Rams -230 / Cowboys +195