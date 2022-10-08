Rams Place Jordan Fuller and Coleman Shelton on IR, Activate Malcolm Brown

The Los Angeles Rams have dealt with their fair share of injuries to start the 2022 NFL season. The team already has seven players on injured reserve and will add two more to the list. According to NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero, the Rams have added Jordan Fuller and Coleman Shelton to injured reserve and have activated running back Malcolm Brown off of the practice squad.

The #Rams signed RB Malcolm Brown to the 53-man roster off the practice squad and placed S Jordan Fuller and G Coleman Shelton on IR. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 8, 2022

Fuller strained his hamstring on on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers and was expected to miss two to four weeks. After going on injured reserve, he’ll at least miss the next four games as that’s the soonest that he could be designated to return.

The safety’s snap count had been going up over the last few weeks. Fuller played just 31 percent of the team’s snaps in Week 1 against Buffalo. Against the 49ers, he played a season-high 74 percent of the team’s snaps on defense.

In his place, the Rams will be relying significantly on the duo of Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott.

Also being placed on injured reserve is Shelton. The Rams center suffered a high ankle sprain against the 49ers. He initially attempted to re-enter the game, but left shortly after. He’ll miss the next four to six weeks. It’s possible that he could be designated to return once he’s healthy.

Currently on injured reserve, the Rams have Daniel Hardy, Van Jefferson, Troy Hill, Kyren Williams, Fuller, and Shelton. It’s worth pointing out that teams can designate a maximum of eight players per season to return from IR. This could force them to make some difficult decisions in order to give them some leeway later on in the year.

Joining the active roster is Malcolm Brown. Brown signed with the team last week and was on the active game day roster. He played two snaps on offense and five snaps on special teams. With a full week of being back on the team, Brown could see some more action against the Dallas Cowboys.

Also activated from the practice squad were Jacob Harris and Matt Skura. Harris should provide some special teams help and depth at wide receiver and tight end. Matt Skura meanwhile will provide some much-needed depth at center behind Jeremiah Kolone who will be making his first career start.