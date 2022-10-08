Random Ramsdom: David Long Jr. could make return in week 5

Rams head coach Sean McVay gives injury updates & talks about preparations ahead of Week 5 matchup vs. Dallas Cowboys (TheRams.com)

“Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay provides updates on the team’s injuries ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. He also talks about what it takes for a team to have a ‘complete’ offense.”

Rams’ David Edwards: Removed from concussion protocols (CBSSports)

“Edwards was inactive for Monday’s loss to the 49ers due to an illness, but he was listed on Wednesday’s injury report with a concussion. Regardless, he’s since been removed from protocols and has logged back-to-back full practices, putting him in line to return to usual spot as the team’s starting left guard.”

David Edwards on entering concussion protocol in Week 4: “I felt like I owed it to my family and myself to speak up and say something” (TheRams.com)

“Edwards cleared the protocol and does not carry an injury designation heading into this Sunday’s game against the Cowboys at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. pacific time, FOX), but his action drew attention in part because of the situation surrounding Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and how his head injury was handled in Weeks 3 and 4.”

Rams vs. Cowboys: Can’t ‘Stay Away’ From Blitzing QB Cooper Rush, Says LB Bobby Wagner (SportsIllustrated)

“Just because a guy has been good against the blitz so far doesn’t mean he’ll be good on Sunday,” Wagner said. “We do our blitzes differently and things of that nature.”

Raheem Morris compliments Cooper Rush’s poise at quarterback: ‘He has a complete ownership of the offense’ (RamsWire)

“Nobody knows what the team is up against better than defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, who has been in the process of putting together a winning game plan for the Rams’ effort against the Cowboys this week. In his comments to the media on Thursday, Morris told reporters that he was impressed by what he saw out of Cooper Rush when he studied Dallas’ film, noting how impressive the quarterback’s grasp of the Cowboys’ schemes are for the limited time he has spent as a starter.”