Rams fans React: Fan confidence in the team drops 50% after loss to 49ers

Fans believe the Rams are in the midst of a tailspin

By Christopher Daniel
Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

To put it mildly, the Los Angeles Rams have not gotten off to a fast start in their quest to run it back. Heading into Week 5 with a 2-2 record is certainly not how most expected the first month of the 2022 campaign to conclude.

Even worse than the record is how the Rams made it to this point. Both wins were over average teams (at best) in one-possession contests, while L.A. was outscored 55-19 in their two losses to likely playoff teams. But the Rams still have the seventh-best odds to win the Super Bowl, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

At points during the offseason, many fans wondered if Los Angeles was being disrespected by most in the media by not giving the reigning Super Bowl champions more of a chance to repeat. Fast forward to October and fans are voicing their concern about nearly every position group on offense and continued frustration about the “bend but don’t break” defensive that is in fact breaking.

An overwhelming majority—71 percent to be exact—of fans that voted on the most recent SB Nation polls believe L.A. is heading in the wrong direction. To the 29 percent of you that feel like everything is on the up and up, I’d like two cups of whatever it is that you’re drinking.

Thankfully, it is still very early in the season. There are 13 games to play, including Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. It’s not quite time to panic yet, but the Rams need to show some considerable improvement in the next two games.

It doesn’t get any easier after the bye week, with the San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Green Bay Packers all on tab after the Rams’ Week 7 intermission.

