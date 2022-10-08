Rams Week 5 Bold Predictions: Good luck blocking Micah Parsons!

The Los Angeles Rams have gotten off to a disappointing start in 2022 - mostly resulted from an anemic, mistake-prone offense.

Injuries have unraveled LA’s depth along the offensive line, and the Rams are on their fourth-string right guard, AJ Jackson, and likely their third-string center, Jeremiah Kolone.

Fortunately for LA, it seems David Edwards will be back this week at left Guard.

Unfortunately, the offensive line will be tasked with blocking the next generational pass rusher - Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys.

Can Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense evade the pressure and find a rhythm against Dallas, or will it be more of the same for the struggling unit? The Rams defense probably shouldn’t be scared of Cooper Rush and the Cowboys, but then again you could have said the same last week about Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers?

Here are 3 bold predictions you can expect Sunday afternoon when the Rams host the Cowboys, but first let’s revisit our predictions from last week:

1 - Bobby Wagner will record 15+ tackles

Result: MISS

Wagner had a team-leading 10 total tackles, but ultimately fell short of our lofty expectations.

2 - Nick Bosa will sack Matthew Stafford twice

Result: HIT

The 49ers sacked Stafford 7 times, with Bosa and former Ram Samson Ebukam each taking LA’s signal caller down twice.

3 - Tyler Higbee will lead the Rams in receptions

Result: MISS

Higbee was busy with 10 receptions for 73 yards, but Cooper Kupp snagged 14 catches for 122.

1 - Cowboys will sack Stafford 5+ times

Stafford was sacked 7 times in each of the games against the Bills and 49ers, but the pressure wasn’t as much of an issue versus the Falcons or Cardinals. The Cowboys’ defense is much closer to that of Buffalo and San Francisco - and Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence will have a field day on Sunday afternoon.

It’ll be important for the Rams’ receivers to get open so Stafford can find them early in the progression; however, it’s been a struggle so far in 2022 for Allen Robinson.

Matthew Stafford has been sacked 16 times in 4 games. pic.twitter.com/Yvvu3uL4UP — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 4, 2022

2 - Cooper Rush will throw 2 interceptions

Rush made a relief appearance for the injured Dak Prescott during the team’s season opener, and he started the next three games. Rush has yet to throw an interception in 2022, but that will change against the Rams in SoFi Stadium.

The Cowboys won’t be able to get much going on the ground against a formidable Rams’ run defense, and Rush will feel the need to make a play. Just when he grows impatient and forces a throw that isn’t truly there, the Rams will make the play.

Expect two interceptions from Dallas’ usually reliable backup in Week 5.

I think *some* Rams fans are going to be surprised by how good Cooper Rush is on Sunday. He's Jimmy Garoppolo without the bad decision-making.



Yes, he's the Cowboys backup, but it's not as if the Rams are getting Ben DiNucci here. — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) October 7, 2022

3 - Malcolm Brown will score a TD

The veteran running back re-joined Los Angeles just a few weeks ago, and he came into the game in the red zone against the 49ers. When Brown is on the field it’s mainly to help in pass protection, but he’s a physical runner that can create yardage after contact - especially on the goal line.

Let’s not forget that Malcolm Brown was the first Ram to score a touchdown in SoFi Stadium back in 2020... also against the Cowboys.