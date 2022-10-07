Random Ramsdom: David Edwards set to return, o-line one step closer to full health

David Edwards returned to practice on Thursday for Rams (RamsWire)

“While Edwards remains in concussion protocol, he’s making good progress as a full participant in practice on Thursday. The Wisconsin product will need to clear the concussion protocol if he’s going to play versus the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.”

Bobby Wagner on Cowboys running game: ‘They mix it really well’ (RamsWire)

“Bobby Wagner is no stranger to defending against high-octane rushing attacks and will need to play one of his best games of the season for the Los Angeles Rams this week as the unit looks to contain running backs, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. The team is in dire need of a win after losing their second of four matchups last week, and if they can’t contain the Dallas Cowboys on the ground, they could fall below .500 heading into the meat of their schedule.”

Rams working to spread passing targets around: “We’re at our best when everybody’s getting involved” (TheRams.com)

“It’s just kind of been a struggle overall,” McVay said Tuesday. “There’s been a lot of different things. Being able to get receivers the ball is such a product of the offense as a whole. We’re at our best when everybody’s getting involved. You look at the two games that we’ve been able to kind of stay on schedule, it’s been getting different guys involved. Obviously Cooper’s a huge part of it, but whether it be (wide receiver) Allen (Robinson II) or any of the other eligibles, those are things that we’re continuing to work towards.”

Los Angeles will face four Cowboys coaches who were former Rams (RamsWire)

“Quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier, running backs coach Skip Peete, secondary coach Al Harris, and special teams coordinator John Fassel all coached or played for the team over the years and could have special insight into Los Angeles’ strategies in the Week 5 matchup.”

Mike McCarthy on Rams being favored Sunday: We’re nobody’s underdog (NBCSports)

“The Rams are favored to win their third game of the season and that came as news to Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy at his Thursday press conference. McCarthy was asked if he ever uses the point spread as a motivational tool for his team and he asked what this week’s spread is during his answer.”

5 key matchups to watch in Rams vs. Cowboys on Sunday (RamsWire)

“With the Rams desperately needing to get back in the win column, here are five key matchups to watch on Sunday versus the Cowboys.”