 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Colts-Broncos TNF: Game thread

Former NFC West QB Russell Wilson takes on former NFC South QB Matt Ryan

By Kenneth Arthur
/ new
NFL: Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos play the Colts on Thursday Night Football. Talk about it here!

More From Turf Show Times

Loading comments...