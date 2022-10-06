Picks for every NFL game in Week 5: Can the Rams rebound against the Cowboys?

Week 5 of the NFL is upon us and so is the opportunity to win some money on Tallysight! Make sure to check them out to place all your sports bets if you haven’t yet.

This week has some large spreads to choose from, including the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) and Buffalo Bills (3-1). DraftKings Sportsbook has the hometown Bills favored by a whopping 14-points. Ordinarily, I would be all for taking the underdog and the points, with such a big spread. This is the one case where I won’t.

The Steelers haven’t won since their Week 1 upset over the Cincinnati Bengals, when reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt—currently on injured reserve—went absolutely berserk. Pittsburgh will debut rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett while the Bills will have MVP candidate Josh Allen. It’s a mismatch.

The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) head to SoFi Stadium to do battle against the Los Angeles Rams (2-2) in a game with a much more reasonable 5.5-point spread. The Rams have struggled to protect Matthew Stafford, yielding 16 sacks on the young season. Dallas has taken down the opposing quarterback 15 times this year. It’s a recipe for disaster brewing if L.A. can’t fix their issues in the trenches.

Cooper Rush is expected to remain the Cowboys starting quarterback against Aaron Donald and a Rams defense that has been stout against the run, with the exception of the Monday Night Football debacle. L.A.’s defense will need to contain the Dallas run game, and hope to put the game in Rush’s hands. They’ll need Raheem Morris to get creative with his pressures, as Rush has only been sacked twice in his three starts.

Sunday concludes with the game of the week, at least on paper. The Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) travel to the Charm City to face the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) in a critical AFC North rivalry game. The Ravens—recipients of the home team 3-point spread courtesy— have yet to win at home, losing in dramatic fashion to the Miami Dolphins and aforementioned Bills.

Cincinnati has found a way to right the ship, rattling off two wins in a row, after dropping their first two games of the year. Joe Burrow has been on point during their win streak, passing for 562 and five touchdowns, with zero interceptions.

Lamar Jackson will certainly do his part to chase the 48-point over/under, scoring 13 total touchdowns this year. The Ravens’ defense will also help the cause, allowing 25 points per game.

