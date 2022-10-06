Colts-Broncos TNF: Who wins and final score prediction

The Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1) head to Empower Field at Mile High in search of their first road win of the season against the Denver Broncos (2-2) on Thursday Night Football, exclusively on Prime Video. Believe it or not, Denver is unbeaten at home, with victories over the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers.

In a battle of “new faces in new places” in regards Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Broncos favored by 3-points. Both teams struggle against the spread, with a combined record of 2-6. Don’t expect a ton of points in this one. Indianapolis and Denver are at the bottom of the league in scoring, with only six total touchdowns each.

This game has a 42-point over/under. Bet the under with confidence; the Colts and Broncos have combined to go 1-7 in terms of hitting the over. Both teams will also be without their top running backs on Thursday night. Johnathan Taylor has been ruled out after suffering an ankle injury against the Tennessee Titans.

The Broncos will have to rely on Melvin Gordon, Mike Boone, and possibly Latavius Murray. Javonte Williams will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL and LCL.

Denver and Indy will also miss some star power on defense, with both Randy Gregory and Shaquille Leonard sitting this one out.

Final Score: Denver Broncos 17-14