Random Ramsdom: Can McVay adapt the offense once again with haul of injuries?

Sean McVay on Rams’ struggles in 2022: ‘All you can do is battle’ (RamsWire)

“After losing to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4, the Los Angeles Rams are hoping to get their season turned around. Head coach Sean McVay addressed the media on Tuesday following the defeat, and was clearly perturbed by his team’s performance.”

Rams OLB Daniel Hardy inching closer to making his NFL debut | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 89 (TheRams.com)

“I had a small knee surgery back in college, but it was during COVID and nobody was playing. So I was able to make it back,” Hardy said. “This is my first time really missing team activities, missing games, missing practices.”

Man files police report after Rams’ Bobby Wagner tackled him on 49ers’ field (LATimes)

“People just run on the field for no reason sometimes,” Wagner said Wednesday. “Again, pretty sure it’s going to keep happening, but you never know what that person has got in their pocket, their hands, whatever”

First Look: Rams return home to host Cowboys in Week 5 (TheRams.com)

“After two consecutive weeks on the road, the Rams are back home at SoFi Stadium in Week 5 to take on the Cowboys. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium on Sunday is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here is your First Look at Rams-Cowboys”

QB Matthew Stafford: Rams offense has ‘a lot to clean up’ following loss to 49ers (NFL.com)

“The story of the night from an offensive perspective was self-inflicted wounds,” McVay said, per the official transcript. “Just above the neck errors, where we’re not doing the things that we’re capable of, and I expect us to be better than that.”