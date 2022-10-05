Random Ramsdom: Depleted offensive line could destroy the season

Sean McVay addresses protection of quarterback Matthew Stafford in Week 4 loss (RamsWire)

“Head coach Sean McVay addressed the unit’s horrendous showing against San Francisco on Tuesday, telling reporters that they got flat-out best by the 49ers’ relentless attack. Though he stopped short of saying that the line was the only factor in the team’s loss, he made it clear that their inability to keep players like Nick Bosa and Samson Ebukam away from Stafford was their primary dysfunction.”

McVay: Coleman Shelton out 4-6 weeks with high ankle sprain; Jordan Fuller 2-4 weeks with strained hamstring, plus latest on Brian Allen and David Edwards (TheRams.com)

“Rams head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday that center Coleman Shelton sustained a high ankle sprain in Monday night’s game against the 49ers and will be out 4-6 weeks.”

Jordan Fuller to miss two to four weeks for Rams after suffering strained hamstring

“Rams safety Fuller went down with a hamstring injury against the 49ers and is expected to miss significant time.”

Rams Pick-Six Issues vs. 49ers Has Been Reoccurring Theme in Past Years (SportsIllustrated)

“Unfortunately for Rams fans, being on the wrong end of a pick-six in the division series isn’t new. The Niners have taken an interception back for a touchdown in at least one of the two regular-season meetings between the two teams over the past four seasons.”

Sean McVay explains what led to Tutu Atwell being inactive in Week 4 (YahooSports)

“Really just for the overall (special) teams and just kind of the overall approach. Could be very different this week,” McVay said. “We’ve had more moving parts than we’ve ever had since I’ve been here and going to the early parts of the season. That’s why it was really just exclusive to yesterday, not anything that (WR) TuTu didn’t do, and we’ll see what that means for his status this week.”