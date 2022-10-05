The Los Angeles Rams entered Monday night with one of the most decimated rosters in the NFL, particularly the interior offensive line because of injury. Not only was the 24-9 loss to the divisional rival 49ers disappointing, but the Rams also received more bad news Tuesday afternoon when Sean McVay announced the initial Week 5 injury report, with Coleman Shelton and Jordan Fuller headlining the list.

Below are the latest injuries that Los Angeles is dealing with entering their Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys along with their expected return date.

Coleman Shelton, C/RG (High Ankle Sprain)

Coleman Shelton injured his ankle early in the first half, but was able to return on the next offensive series...only to reinjure the same ankle, knocking him out for the remainder of the game and unfortunately the next four to six weeks...

Rams HC Sean McVay said C Coleman Shelton sustained a high ankle sprain against the 49ers and will be out 4-6 weeks.



Additionally, S Jordan Fuller strained his hamstring and will miss 2-4 weeks. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 4, 2022

Prediction: Week 9

Jordan Fuller, S (Hamstring Strain)

Fuller missed Week 3 against Arizona due to a hamstring strain. Fuller was able to suit up in Week 4, until he aggravated his hamstring missing the remainder of the second half. The former signal caller will now be missed for two to four weeks.

Prediction: Week 8

Questionable players entering Week 5…

David Edwards, LG (Concussion)

Even when the Rams get an initial injury report on Monday’s, they continue to get unfortunate luck in the middle week. Such was the case for Edwards before Week 4 on Saturday afternoon, ultimately making him inactive. Edwards does have a chance to play in Week 5.

The Rams placed David Edwards in concussion protocol on Saturday and he’s been ruled out for the Week 4 matchup with the 49ers. https://t.co/vSYOc2axk8 — Rams Wire (@TheRamsWire) October 3, 2022

Prediction: Week 5

Brian Allen, C (Knee)

Brian Allen is entering his fourth week after a minor knee surgery (clean up). His initial projected window was two-to-four weeks. The Rams could desperately use their starting center back after Shelton’s injury last night.

Sean McVay said center Brian Allen is close to coming back from the knee injury that has sidelined him three games: "He is making good progress. Whether that’s this week or the following week, we’re kind of keeping all options open and available." #Rams — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) October 4, 2022

Prediction: Week 5 or 6

Cobie Durant, CB (Grade 1 Hamstring)

After Jordan Fuller reaggravated his hamstring, I will be curious to see how the Rams handle Durant’s injury. Dallas has a variety of skill players on offense, Durant being active and healthy would be significant.

Prediction: Week 5 or 6

David Long Jr, CB (Groin)

I expect at least Durant or Long Jr to be available in week five. David Long sustained his injury in practice leading up to week three.

Prediction: Week 5 or 6

Rams players on Injured Reserve…