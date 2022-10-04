The Dallas Cowboys are 3-0 with Cooper Rush as the starting quarterback, but Dak Prescott will be back under center as soon as his thumb is healed. Could that be in time to start in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams? Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seems to think that it is possible, but noted this week that Prescott’s football grip is “not well enough to play” as of Tuesday.

But Jones did not rule out Prescott from a Week 5 return against the Rams either, according to Todd Archer.

Update: per Adam Schefter, Rush will start.

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush is expected to start Sunday against the Rams as Dak Prescott continues to deal with his hand injury, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/6nGhst44E1 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 4, 2022

More on Jerry Jones acknowledged that Dak Prescott’s grip on a football is “not well enough to play”at the moment, but declining to rule him out from playing Sunday against the Rams, via @toddarcher.https://t.co/mbFolWzk9q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 4, 2022

Prescott has been out since a Week 1 thumb injury. Backup Cooper Rush has started all three games since, completing 61% of his passes with four touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 95.9. Dak played poorly in a Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (the Cowboys lost 19-3), but will undoubtedly be back in as the starter in part thanks to his massive contract—one that was the subject of debate amongst Dallas fans prior to being signed.

Is Dak truly a franchise quarterback?

Rush has surely gained plenty of fans by going 3-0 and it seems the odds are in his favor to start against the Rams in Week 5. If he helps the Cowboys get past the defending Super Bowl champions a week after their ugly defeat to the San Francisco 49ers, at worst it would seem that Jones has a valuable trade chip on his hands at quarterback. If the Rams can get back on the track and contain Rush, force his first pick, then the Cowboys will be in a hurry to get back to Prescott.