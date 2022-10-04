A 24-9 loss on Monday Night Football leaves the Los Angeles Rams having to do some soul-searching. Outside of the excellence of Cooper Kupp and a solid night from Tyler Higbee, the Rams did not receive any quality production from their offensive household names. Which five players saw their stock rise despite the loss? Which five players saw their stock fall (or continue falling) after Monday evening?

Stock Up

1. Cooper Kupp, WR

Kupp poured in another day’s work and sits at 42 receptions, 402 yards, and four total touchdowns through four weeks. I’d say he’s the one guy who isn’t experiencing a championship hangover. But the LA offense needs more around him if they want to win.

Week 4 Target Share leaders



Davante Adams 43%

Drake London 41%

Cooper Kupp 40%

Tyreek Hill 39%

Christian Kirk 39%

Justin Jefferson 38%

Marquise Brown 35%

DK Metcalf 34%

George Pickens 32%

DJ Moore 31% — Bet the Prop (@bettheprop) October 4, 2022

2. Tyler Higbee, TE

Higbee had one of his best games in recent memory, playing the number two in the passing game. With Allen Robinson being an invisible option, Higbee has laid claim to Stafford’s secondary option. Higbee is also carving out a place amongst the top 10 tight-ends in the league.

TE Target per game leaders



1: Tyler Higbee 9.5

2: Mark Andrews 9

3: Travis Kelce 8.5

4: Zach Ertz 7.8

5: Pat Freiermuth 7.5 — Luke Sawhook (@lukesawhook) October 4, 2022

3. Matt Gay, K

Matt Gay was three for three on field goals. Unfortunately, they were all because the Rams offense stalled out in the red zone.

4. Bobby Wagner, ILB

Bobby Wagner did not necessarily have a standout game but breaking down the 49ers run game vs. the Rams run defense, LA actually did a great job outside of a 32-yard touchdown run by Jeff Wilson. Outside of that run, SF only averaged 2.7 yards/carry. Wagner also had a key goal line stand on third down. The aging linebacker may be a step slower, but his impact is still one of the best in the league.

5. Derion Kendrick, CB

Though he was targeted on the Deebo Samuel touchdown, I thought Kendrick held up well (Rapp was the one that missed the tackle). He gave up a few in-breaking routes early, but settled in. He wasn’t beat deep and added a pass deflection on a second down pass attempt.

Stock Down

1. Allen Robinson, WR

Sound the alarm. After four weeks, Allen Robinson is not getting it done. I’m not sure if it’s on Robinson or Stafford or McVay or ALL of them combined, but two receptions for seven yards is not cutting it. What was considered a free agency steal at $15 million is quickly becoming a free agency swing and miss. Sean McVay was pretty candid after the game about the four-game start for ARII.

Sean McVay was asked why it has been a struggle to spread the ball around and get it to Allen Robinson.



Says, “I think it’s just been a struggle all around.” — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2022

2. Taylor Rapp, S

As a writer, anytime you have to bash a guy, it hurts. But Taylor Rapp might have single handedly cost LA last night’s game. He missed at least two tackles (going at Deebo’s feet on the catch and run touchdown).

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (R) breaks a tackle from Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp (L) to rush for a 57 yard touchdown during their NFL game in Santa Clara, California. epa / John G. Mabanglo#NFL #49ers #Rams #SFvsLAR #TD #epaimages pic.twitter.com/4OoZpei9Mx — European Pressphoto Agency - sports photos (@epa_sport) October 4, 2022

I did see Terrell Burgess in the game late and wonder if Rapp might have been benched…FINALLY.

If there is a bright spot it’s that Raheem finally realized that Taylor Rapp sucks and benched him in the second half. Let’s hope it’s permanent. — Rich (@rcoop21) October 4, 2022

3. Matthew Stafford, QB

QB1 isn’t getting it done and just as Sean McVay takes ownership of the team, Matt Stafford needs to do the same with a league leading six interceptions through four games. He missed Higbee on a sidearm throw that should have been a walk-in touchdown. It’s clear that he is missing a vertical threat to create explosives, but at some point, Stafford needs to elevate his play to correct the offensive inconsistency week to week. The first quarter of the 2022 season was not the same standard he has had in his career.

QB grading and efficiency YTD



Matthew Stafford was 1st in EPA/play and 7th in grading last season. Now he's hidden behind Daniel Jones and Jameis Winston pic.twitter.com/hQt0AVF3X0 — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) October 4, 2022

4. Leonard Floyd, EDGE

Rapp might be missing tackles, but Leonard Floyd is missing in action. Through four games, the $16 million salaried edge rusher has zero sacks. What’s worse is that the Rams restructured his contract, paying him over $20 million in 2023 and 2024. His lack of pressure on the quarterback one on one is also alarming, putting more pressure on Donald and Wagner to hold the defense afloat. Floyd is flirting with being a cut candidate if things do not turn around quickly.

Yep. And didn’t Bobby Wagner join the Rams this year? Going to start checking milk cartons for him and Leonard Floyd.



0 sacks against a line missing their monster tackle.@RamsNFL @Bwagz — Glenn Terrell (@Mountain_GT) October 4, 2022

5. Tutu Atwell, WR

Anytime your team is missing Van Jefferson and Odell Beckham (stay with me), and you fail to make the game day active list, there is a MAJOR problem. Los Angeles has been limited in its explosive plays this season, and Atwell’s healthy inactive designation against San Francisco is a clear sign that LA is losing patience with the second rounder from 2021.