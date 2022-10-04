Random Ramsdom: Bobby Wagner vs a fan is Rams’ best highlight of the night

A 49ers fan streaked the field with a smoke bomb and he was met by security: Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley.

Shortly before halftime of the Los Angeles Rams’ 24-9 Monday night loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a fan ran across the field with what appeared to be a device letting out pink smoke.

“I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.”

As yellow-clad security staffers struggled to keep up, a pair of Rams defenders saw their opportunity. The protestor turned up field when he reached the sideline in front of the Rams bench. Defensive end Takkarist McKinley took his shot. He chased the protestor directly into the path of All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner, who trucked him into the turf.

Widely seen as an offensive genius, Sean McVay hasn’t found an answer for Los Angeles’ struggles with the football. The offensive line has been decimated by injuries to the point Matthew Stafford chose to throw to Cooper Kupp — his only trusted target — in double coverage on a crucial third-and-10 instead of waiting one more beat to look to Allen Robinson, resulting in an incompletion. Robinson, meanwhile, continues to struggle to find a place in this offense, and Los Angeles hasn’t shown much of an offensive rhythm.

Watch every catch from Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s 122-yard game vs. the San Francisco 49ers from Week 4 of the 2022 NFL Season.

It’s no secret that the Rams are a bit thin at the wide receiver position, and it was never more evident than against San Francisco’s defense. Stafford completed 32 passes, 14 of those were to Kupp who set a career high for receptions in a game, and 10 were caught by Tyler Higbee.

San Francisco used a relentless defense to slow down coach Sean McVay’s offense and got enough big plays for the win. Nick Bosa had two of San Francisco’s seven sacks against Matthew Stafford to give him an NFL-best six on the season and Hufanga iced it with his 52-yard pick-six in the fourth quarter. It was San Francisco’s fourth pick-six against the Rams in their last six regular-season meetings.

The Los Angeles Rams efficiently moved the ball down the field on the opening drive before a sack stalled them and led to a field goal. That set the tone for the night for the Rams, who struggled to move the ball consistently and failed to finish off the few drives when they did.