Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season has concluded with the Los Angeles Rams falling on Monday Night Football to the San Francisco 49ers 24-9. With essentially a quarter of the regular season complete, teams are beginning to cement themselves within their respective divisions and conference. Los Angeles had an opportunity to control the NFC West with a MNF win, but after a lackluster performance where do they land now?

The Bills pulled off late game magic against the Ravens to advance to 3-1. Josh Allen looked vulnerable against Baltimore’s defense. There’s a lot of reliance on his arm and legs, but Buffalo might need to utilize a complimentary run game if they hope to have the AFC run through Highmark Stadium.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (Change: N/A)

Kansas City went on the road and Mahomes put a beatdown on the Bucs defense. Look no further than the razzle dazzle that Mahomes pulled off here.

This view of the Mahomes play from last night pic.twitter.com/PkOZewm32P — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) October 3, 2022

What was probably more impressive was the Chiefs run game going for 189 yards against a defense known for the being elite against the run the last two years.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (Change: +3)

Philadelphia is the only remaining unbeaten team in the NFL. Their offensive line has played outstanding, giving them a significant advantage in the NFC.

Players with 270+ offensive snaps and 0 sacks allowed



NYJ Laken Tomlinson (302)

PHI Jason Kelce (300)

PHI Lane Johnson (300)

PHI Landon Dickerson (289)

PHI Isaac Seumalo (280)

IND Ryan Kelly (278)#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/40pCKj7Nou — Lucci (@mattlucci12) October 3, 2022

4. Green Bay Packers (Change: +1)

Green Bay needed 60 minutes and all ten minutes of overtime to pull off a victory against a third-string quarterback. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon form a powerful tandem moving forward. But the lack of a #1 WR made Sunday afternoon very difficult.

5. Miami Dolphins (Change: -1)

Miami’s fall in the power rankings may continue after Tua’s head injury. He’s already scheduled to miss Week 5 @ NYJ.

Tua goes down with a scary injury. Prayers to Tua. pic.twitter.com/f9tBcBRgvQ — Average Takes (@AverageTakes_) September 30, 2022

6. Baltimore Ravens (Change: +2)

Baltimore suffered another late fourth quarter loss in which John Harbaugh’s decision-making was questionable at best. Is Lamar Jackson capable of getting through an AFC that contains Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert?

I’m really not sure the analytics supported zero points in the second half either, John Harbaugh. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/tqkkGVDVqo — Nic Mason (@British_Raven19) October 2, 2022

7. Los Angeles Rams (Change: -4)

The Rams are in foreign territory in the McVay regime, working through some early season struggles. The offensive line is scary thin with injuries to Allen, Bruss, Anchrum, Shelton, and Edwards (three starters entering the year). McVay, Stafford, and Allen Robinson have yet to figure out a consistent game plan for the newly acquired receiver. And the Rams still need a complimentary run game.

6 2 catches is not good enough pic.twitter.com/PlSLl5d52z — Uncle Drew (@LosAngelesRam91) October 4, 2022

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Change: -1)

I am still not counting out the Bucs through four weeks, it would be foolish to do so. They have an easy three game schedule with Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and Carolina next.

9. San Francisco 49ers (Change: +3)

Some things in life are just hard to understand. Such is the case of Jimmy Garoppolo and his impact on the 49ers. It is easy to predict the pass play they will run with him under center: 1) 10 yard in route, 2) WR screen, or 3) FB flat route. It amazes me that defenses don’t suffocate with coverage and force him to throw deep and outside the hashes more often.

10. Cincinnati Bengals (Change: -1)

Cincinnati hasn’t quite saved themselves from their 0-2 start, but 2-2 with a chance to claim the division lead this upcoming Sunday night is a good fix.

11. Dallas Cowboys (Change: +3)

12. Los Angeles Chargers (Change: -2)

13. Minnesota Vikings (Change: -2)

14. Arizona Cardinals (Change: -1)

15. New York Giants (Change: +5)

Don’t look now but Big Blue is 3-1 and could cause some NFC teams issues.

New York #Giants RB Saquon Barkley somehow stays alive and picks up the first down pic.twitter.com/ZN5gaOeJeC — Gabriel Schray (@schrayguy) October 2, 2022

16. Jacksonville Jaguars (Change: +6)

17. Tennessee Titans (Change: +1)

18. New England Patriots (Change: -2)

19. Las Vegas Raiders (Change: -2)

20. Denver Broncos (Change: -5)

21. Atlanta Falcons (Change: +5)

22. Seattle Seahawks (Change: +7)

23. Detroit Lions (Change: +2)

Who would have thought Jared Goff and the Lions would be the leading offense through four weeks? Not many.

Detroit Lions.

Offense: 35 Points Per Game. Most in NFL

Defense: 35.3 points per game. Most in NFL — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) October 3, 2022

24. New York Jets (Change: +6)

25. Indianapolis Colts (Change: -6)

26. Chicago Bears (Change: +1)

27. Cleveland Browns (Change: -4)

28. New Orleans Saints (Change: -7)

29. Pittsburgh Steelers (Change: -5)

Pro Football Focus may have been generous to Kenny Pickett, but three turnovers are three turnovers, and you are what your record says: 1-3.

Kenny Pickett officially had 3 INTs in his NFL debut, but PFF charted him with *ZERO* turnover-worthy plays.



71.6 passing grade for the rookie pic.twitter.com/pj9YXPvo5F — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) October 3, 2022

30. Washington Commanders (Change: -2)

31. Carolina Panthers (Change: N/A)

32. Houston Texans (Change: N/A)