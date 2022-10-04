 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Rams experiencing early season struggles

Rams fall to 2-2 after NFC Conference Championship rematch

By Steven Ridings
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL regular season has concluded with the Los Angeles Rams falling on Monday Night Football to the San Francisco 49ers 24-9. With essentially a quarter of the regular season complete, teams are beginning to cement themselves within their respective divisions and conference. Los Angeles had an opportunity to control the NFC West with a MNF win, but after a lackluster performance where do they land now?

  1. Buffalo Bills (Change: N/A)

The Bills pulled off late game magic against the Ravens to advance to 3-1. Josh Allen looked vulnerable against Baltimore’s defense. There’s a lot of reliance on his arm and legs, but Buffalo might need to utilize a complimentary run game if they hope to have the AFC run through Highmark Stadium.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (Change: N/A)

Kansas City went on the road and Mahomes put a beatdown on the Bucs defense. Look no further than the razzle dazzle that Mahomes pulled off here.

What was probably more impressive was the Chiefs run game going for 189 yards against a defense known for the being elite against the run the last two years.

3. Philadelphia Eagles (Change: +3)

Philadelphia is the only remaining unbeaten team in the NFL. Their offensive line has played outstanding, giving them a significant advantage in the NFC.

4. Green Bay Packers (Change: +1)

Green Bay needed 60 minutes and all ten minutes of overtime to pull off a victory against a third-string quarterback. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon form a powerful tandem moving forward. But the lack of a #1 WR made Sunday afternoon very difficult.

5. Miami Dolphins (Change: -1)

Miami’s fall in the power rankings may continue after Tua’s head injury. He’s already scheduled to miss Week 5 @ NYJ.

6. Baltimore Ravens (Change: +2)

Baltimore suffered another late fourth quarter loss in which John Harbaugh’s decision-making was questionable at best. Is Lamar Jackson capable of getting through an AFC that contains Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert?

7. Los Angeles Rams (Change: -4)

The Rams are in foreign territory in the McVay regime, working through some early season struggles. The offensive line is scary thin with injuries to Allen, Bruss, Anchrum, Shelton, and Edwards (three starters entering the year). McVay, Stafford, and Allen Robinson have yet to figure out a consistent game plan for the newly acquired receiver. And the Rams still need a complimentary run game.

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Change: -1)

I am still not counting out the Bucs through four weeks, it would be foolish to do so. They have an easy three game schedule with Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and Carolina next.

9. San Francisco 49ers (Change: +3)

Some things in life are just hard to understand. Such is the case of Jimmy Garoppolo and his impact on the 49ers. It is easy to predict the pass play they will run with him under center: 1) 10 yard in route, 2) WR screen, or 3) FB flat route. It amazes me that defenses don’t suffocate with coverage and force him to throw deep and outside the hashes more often.

10. Cincinnati Bengals (Change: -1)

Cincinnati hasn’t quite saved themselves from their 0-2 start, but 2-2 with a chance to claim the division lead this upcoming Sunday night is a good fix.

11. Dallas Cowboys (Change: +3)

NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

12. Los Angeles Chargers (Change: -2)

13. Minnesota Vikings (Change: -2)

14. Arizona Cardinals (Change: -1)

15. New York Giants (Change: +5)

Don’t look now but Big Blue is 3-1 and could cause some NFC teams issues.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars (Change: +6)

17. Tennessee Titans (Change: +1)

18. New England Patriots (Change: -2)

19. Las Vegas Raiders (Change: -2)

20. Denver Broncos (Change: -5)

21. Atlanta Falcons (Change: +5)

22. Seattle Seahawks (Change: +7)

23. Detroit Lions (Change: +2)

Who would have thought Jared Goff and the Lions would be the leading offense through four weeks? Not many.

24. New York Jets (Change: +6)

25. Indianapolis Colts (Change: -6)

26. Chicago Bears (Change: +1)

27. Cleveland Browns (Change: -4)

28. New Orleans Saints (Change: -7)

29. Pittsburgh Steelers (Change: -5)

Pro Football Focus may have been generous to Kenny Pickett, but three turnovers are three turnovers, and you are what your record says: 1-3.

30. Washington Commanders (Change: -2)

31. Carolina Panthers (Change: N/A)

32. Houston Texans (Change: N/A)

